A lasting legacy to thank charity

A youngster with special educational needs is a poster boy for a national campaign.

Joshua Hamilton’s mum Siobhan is creating a lasting legacy by sponsoring one of 1000 butterfly friendly plants and trees being planted around the new headquarters of the charity Caudwell Children.

The Caudwell International Children’s Centre, in Keele, will be the UK’s first independent purpose-built facility dedicated to providing multi-disciplinary assessment, support and research of neurodevelopmental conditions, including autism.

Joshua, six, who lives in Croston, was diagnosed with autism when he was two, after former health visitor Siobhan,41, noticed changes in his speech and behaviour.

She said she was lucky he was diagnosed six months later adding: “In my profession, I knew a little about the condition and I was also aware that other parents had waited years to have their children diagnosed.

“Even though I was glad to know what condition Joshua had, I was disappointed with the level of support I received, there was little out there to help Joshua.”

That’s when she read about Caudwell Children and the support that they give to children with autism.

She added: “Thanks to Caudwell Children, Joshua’s life has been completely turned around.”

Joshua attends mainstream school and is doing well, which is something Siobhan, who also has a daughter Jasmine, didn’t think possible four years ago.

She said: “I just can’t believe the difference. Without the charity’s support I don’t think this would have been possible, that’s why I’m backing the 1000 Trees campaign.

“The new Caudwell International Children’s Centre will be a godsend to parents like myself and children like Joshua.”