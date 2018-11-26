Emotional support offered to high school students after body of 16-year-old girl is found in Chorley woodland

Students in Chorley have been offered emotional support after the body of 'talented and beautiful' teenager Suzie Strong was discovered in woodland.

Pupils at St Michael's CE High School have been offered support after the body of 16-year-old Suzie Strong was found in woods off Astley Road, close to the high school, last Wednesday.

Head teacher Jayne Jenks said: “We have all been touched by the untimely passing of this beautiful young lady and are praying she is now at peace.

“Our thoughts are also with colleagues and the students at Parklands Academy and Runshaw College. We can only imagine the shock this devastating loss has caused.

“At St Michael’s we have joined together in praying for Suzie’s family and friends.

Our school community is grateful for the support of the local clergy who have joined our Christian Youth Worker, Simon and members of the wellbeing team, in offering support to the young people and staff who have been particularly affected by this terrible tragedy.”

Suzie was a student at Runshaw College after studying at Parklands Academy.

A Runshaw College spokesman said: “We are devastated to hear the news that one of our students, Suzie Strong, died.

“Suzie was in the first year of her A Level studies at Runshaw. Suzie was a very talented student, and she was very well liked by her teachers and classmates.

“She will be very greatly missed and our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers go out to Suzie’s friends and family, and to everyone else that knew her. Our college counsellors are supporting students and staff at this desperately sad time.”

Parklands head teacher Steve Mitchell said: “The whole school community is deeply saddened to have lost Suzie, who was a lovely, courageous and resilient girl.

“Her determination to succeed in her exams stood out all year, and we were so pleased to celebrate with her on results day in August.

“Suzie left Parklands having made a lasting impression on her tutor group, in addition to having formed fantastic friendships among her peers and being held in very high regard by her subject teachers.

“This tragic loss will be felt by everyone in the Parklands community, and our deepest and heartfelt sympathy goes to her family at this painful time.

“We are all the better for having known Suzie and she will have a lasting effect on us all.”

Suzie completed her GCSE exams this summer, securing nine GCSEs at grades 5 and above.

Her most outstanding achievement was in Art, where she obtained the highest grade possible – grade 9.