SCHOOL CLOSURES: These are the 45 schools closed across Lancashire due to snow and ice

Lancashire County Council has issued a list of school closures across the county closed due to adverse weather conditions.

According to the list, schools in Chorley, Hyndburn, Ribble Valley, Rossendale and West Lancashire are currently closed.

Here is Lancashire County Council's full list of schools that are currently closed.

Chorley

Brindle St James' Church of England Primary School - full school closed

Buckshaw Primary School - full school closed

Highfield Primary School - full school closed

Mayfield Specialist School - full school closed

Hyndburn & Ribble Valley

Accrington Green Haworth Church of England Primary School - full school closed

Accrington St Mary Magdalen's Church of England Primary School

Accrington St Peter's Church of England Primary School - full school closed

Rhyddings Business and Enterprise School - full school closed

St Oswald's Roman Catholic Primary School. Accrington - full school closed

Rossendale

Alder Grange School - full school closed

All Saints' Catholic High School

Bacup Britannia Community Primary School - full school closed

Bacup Holy Trinity Stacksteads Church of England Primary School - full school closed

Bacup St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School - full school closed

Balladen Community Primary School - full school closed

Crawshawbooth Primary School - full school closed

Fearns Community Sports College - full school closed

Haslingden Hillside Nursery School - full school closed

Haslingden Primary School - full school closed

Haslingden St James Church of England Primary School - full school closed

Sharneyford Primary School - full school closed

St James-the-Less Roman Catholic Primary School. Rawtenstall - full school closed

St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School. Haslingden - full school closed

St Paul's Church of England Primary School, Rawtenstall - full school closed

Stubbins Primary School - full school closed

Water Primary School - full school closed

Waterfoot Primary School - full school closed

Whitworth Community High School - full school closed

West Lancashire

Bickerstaffe Voluntary Controlled Church of England School

Bishop Martin Church of England Primary School - full school closed

Brookfield Park Primary School - full school closed

Cobbs Brow School - full school closed

Crawford Village Primary School - full school closed

Dalton St Michael's Church of England Primary School - full school closed

Delph Side Community Primary School - full school closed

Hillside Community Primary School - full school closed

Hope High School - full school closed

Kingsbury Primary School - full school closed- full school closed

Skelmersdale Trinity Church of England/Methodist Primary School - full school closed

St Bede's Catholic High School, Ormskirk - a Spec Arts College - full school closed

St John's Catholic Primary School. Skelmersdale - full school closed

St Teresa's Catholic Primary School. Up Holland - full school closed

St Thomas the Martyr Church of England Primary School - full school closed

The Acorns School - full school closed

West Lancashire Community High School - full school closed