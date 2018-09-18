Search is on to find Lancashire's best school choir as annual Last Choir Singing competition returns

Is your school choir the best one in the county?

The search is on to find Lancashire’s top school choir as one of the county’s premier competitions returns.

Norbreck Primary School is the reigning champions

Last Choir Singing is calling on all school choirs to put forward their youngsters to sing their hearts in a bid to be crowned the 2019 champions.

The competition is created and sponsored by Chorley-based True Bearing Chartered Financial Planners and the brainchild of True Bearing’s chairman, George Critchley.

His dream to showcase musical education in Lancashire became a reality and now that dream is entering its fifth year.

George said: “I have been totally overwhelmed over the years not just at the sheer volume of entries, but at the enthusiasm and passion of all those competing.

“I had a vision to create something amazing but this was beyond my dreams.

“To do this four years in a row has been totally remarkable, and we intend to keep on going. We’re constantly thinking of ideas on how to make the event bigger and better.”

Choirs will take part in regional heats, with winning choirs going through to the Grand Final in June 2019.

The winning choir will receive £1,000 towards music equipment for its school, as well as the True Bearing winner’s trophy.

Runners-up will receive £500 and £250 respectively.

George added: “The major reason for doing this is the sheer pleasure the children get out of it. Their joy is infectious. It really is heaven on earth.”

Champions

Norbreck Primary School was crowned the 2018 winners of the Last Choir Singing earlier this year.

Taking place in June, nearly 2,000 singers from 50 school choirs from across Lancashire took part in the competition, where 11 finalists were whittled down from seven heats to make the Grand Final.

Head teacher Karen McCarter said: “The children worked so hard and wanted it so much yet still can’t quite believe that they were chosen.

Standing on the stage with the gold paper showering down was an experience that will not be forgotten and the looks on the children’s faces; looks of pure joy are a delight to see.”