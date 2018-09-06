Tearjerker alert: Teacher at Preston's Pool House Community Primary School promises to 'treat children as my own' as she send emotional reception parents a poem, teabag, biscuit and a tissue to make parting a little easier

It's the week when emotional parents are sending off their little darlings to school for the first time - and it's not at all easy to let go.

But one Preston teacher is making sure all the parents of reception school children at Pool House Community Primary in Tanterton are prepared.

Poem for parents from Pool House School

She shared an adorable package containing an emotive poem - plus a chocolate biscuit, teabag and a tissue to keep those tears in check.

The poem, which starts 'I understand you are scared' reassures parents 'I'll catch him if he falls' and signs off 'With love from a teacher'.

One mum Naomi Moon, whose daughter Hannah started school for the first time, received the package from Mrs Parkinson of the Sunshine class.

She said: " I was a little nervous, but mostly excited about dropping my daughter off for her first day at Pool House.

"Any fears I might have had were washed away when I was handed this lovely little pack by her teacher.

"It is such a nice thing to do, as the children aren't the only ones who might be feeling anxious about starting school.

"Well done Pool House School."

The poem reads:

I understand you are scared

to wave your child goodbye

and leave him in a teacher's hands

don't worry if you cry

I'm used to weeping parents

It's hard to leave I know

But it's time to share him (just a bit!)

To help him learn and grow

Let me reassure you

That I'll give your child my best

I'll wipe his tears, soothe his fears

And change his dirty vest!

If your darling child is full of cold

I'll blow their nose all day

Just like you, I'll care for them

in a special way

I'll treat him like I would my own

I'll catch him from a fall and

If there is ANY problem

I'll be sure to tell you all

It's true he'll grow to love us

They'll talk of school a lot

It doesn't mean they hate you

And that you shouldn't lose the plot!

I'll tell you a secret

That when your child is here

They talk to me as much of you

Of this please have no fear

You'll always be their mother

Whilst teachers come and go

To them you are their number one

This I truly know

Soon you'll see some changes

In your little girl or boy

They'll become more independent

And to see this, it's a joy!

I'll teach them all I have to give

To share, climb and to write

But to you they will safely return

To tuck them in at night

With love from a teacher....