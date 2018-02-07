Eleventh hour bid to keep county's community transport services on the road

An eleventh hour bid will be made tomorrow to save Lancashire’s community transport services from cutbacks.

The full county council will meet at 1.30pm at County Hall to debate its budget for the year ahead.

Savings plans proposed by the ruling Conservative group include slashing £391,000 funding for Community Transport services, currently used by thousands of vulnerable county residents.

But the opposition Labour group is calling for the reduced services proposal to be dropped and a new service developed, to be funded by transport, adult social care and health services.

A report to councillors says that the door to door services play a major role in promoting good health and wellbeing, reducing loneliness and isolation and help people access important services.

County Coun John Fillis, Deputy leader of the Labour group, said: “Labour is asking that the current proposal be dropped and a joint service be developed with the Community Transport Consortium (CTC). This will reduce the distress to those people affected and their family and friends.”

He said the council should allocate a £130,000 a year package for three years. He added: “This money should not just come out of the transport budget.”

•The meeting will also set Council Tax rates for 2018/19.