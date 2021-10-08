Flashback ... in March this year Councillor Alistair Bradley, the leader of Chorley Council, and Paul Brightwell of FCC Environment, helped to plant trees on Yarrow Meadows as part of the climate initiative.

Chorley Council declared a Climate Emergency in November 2019, and planting more trees is at the heart of its ambition to protect the environment for future generations.

The first tree collection opportunity one is at the end of this month, at Ackhurst Lodge car park in Southport Road.

The council is offering one tree per household and people must register before collection.

There will be a choice of species available including crab apple, silver birch, holly, mountain ash, bird cherry, field maple, wild cherry and mixed native hedgerow.

These are all small garden trees but they can grow to around 20m tall so people are asked to make sure they have space.

If anyone has space for more trees within their property, the council will support people.

Last year, more than 400 trees were given out in the space of two hours at a similar event in Astley Park.

More than 1,000 trees have also already been planted in Chorley’s parks, open spaces and town centre, with more planned.

People can collect trees from Ackhurst Lodge Car Park, Southport Road, on either Saturday, October 30 from 9am till 11am or Saturday, February 26 from 9am till 11am.