Chorley power cuts hit more than 800 homes and businesses

A power cut in Whittle-le-Woods has left more than 800 homes without power.



Hundreds of homes in the PR6 postcode area lost power at 10.53am.

Electricity North West confirmed that the power outage was due to a fault with an underground cable.

Power was swiftly restored to the majority of homes at 11.15am, but 188 homes remain without power.

The electricity network operator was able to swiftly restore power to over 600 homes remotely, from its control room in Warrington.

Engineers are now on their way to Whittle-le-Woods to repair the faulty cable and restore power to the remaining properties.

But the firm has warned affected homes that, "in the worst-case scenario", it might be 8pm before power is fully returned to every home.

A spokesman for Electricity North West said: "We have restored power to the majority of homes and we are working hard to return power to the remaining households.

"We will endeavour to resolve the issue as soon as possible."

The affected areas include:

- Preston Road

- Blackburn Road

- Dark Lane

- Spring Mews

- Spring Crescent

- Moss Lane

- Town Lane