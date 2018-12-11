EIGHT earth tremors recorded in less than one hour at Lancashire fracking site

EIGHT earth tremors have been recorded in less than an hour at the Cuadrilla fracking site in Lancashire.



The quakes measured magnitudes of between -0.4 and 0.0, between 9.35am and 10.18am this morning.

The exact location of the tremors, according to the British Geological Survey.

The British Geological Survey (BGS) recorded the series of tremors near the fracking site at Preston New Road, Little Plumpton.

According to the BGS database, it is the most tremors recorded at the site in a single day.

A quake measuring a magnitude of 0.3 was also recorded at the site yesterday.

They are the latest in a series of minor tremors since Caudrilla began fracking at the site in October, after spending two years exploring the site.

A spokesman for Cuadrilla said: "These are very, very low level tremors. They have only been recorded because of the specialist surface monitoring equipment we are using.

"This is the most monitored patch of land in the entire country, but these tremors are really nothing exceptional. People need not worry about the frequency of these recordings."

The company is legally obliged to stop fracking for 24 hours if a quake of more than magnitude 0.5 is detected, which has happened several times since October.