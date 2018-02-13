It’s the green Green wrath of homes

More than 1,000 people have signed a petition to stop a controversial housing development in their village – despite it providing a new community centre.

Some 70 new homes are proposed for Gregson Lane village near Brindle.

But linked to their construction – at Daub Hall Lane and Gregson Lane – is a new £1.2m community centre.

The plans have split the village.

There is a lot of support for the homes, but objectors, while not averse to a smaller community centre in the village, are determined to save the fields and wildlife that would be affected by the development.

The Keep Gregson Green Facebook page has organised the STOP the GregsonGreen Housing Development petition.

They say: “To concrete over this green land and put round 70 new houses (numbers vary) will mean around 200 new people, that is around 10 per cent of Gregson Lane village population!

“It will mean around 150 to 200 cars and other vehicles. Most of these homes are being built for established families ie 3/4/5 bedrooms and many will have children competing for places in our schools. These fields are actually protected land and ordinarily cannot be built on.”

One objector, who asked to remain anonymous said they had a number of concerns, including: “The roads are already struggling under the current weight of traffic. The new community centre is reported to be costing £1.2 million, this is neither necessary for a village of this size.”

The application is due to go before South Ribble Council’s planning committee.