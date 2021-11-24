LitterLotto winner from Leyland scoops £5,000 jackpot for litter picking

Louise Sunderland, 23, a print production administrator, picked up 427 items of litter in her local area, took photos of them on the LitterLotto app and won £5,000 for her efforts.

LitterLotto launched in the UK last month, with the aim of helping to combat the two million pieces of litter dropped daily.

The app is the UK’s first litter picking app which actively encourages people to take action against the nation’s litter problem, in return for the chance to win cash prizes.

LitterLotto jackpot winner Louise Sunderland, from Leyland, receiving her cheque from Simon Jacobs, director (also known as ‘The Lord of Litter’), at LitterLotto

“All I did was download the app, pick up litter when I was out and about, and then I got a call to say I’d won the jackpot.

“The problem of litter in my area has always been something I have been passionate about. This app supports me playing a part in cleaning up my local area, but also contributing towards

a cleaner, safer environment. The money will help me get through the Christmas period, as I have just moved into my first home with my partner, so this year has been financially very

stressful.”

To take part, all you have to do it download the free LitterLotto app, take photos of litter going into a bin (any bin), and you are entered into the monthly jackpot, which originally stood at

£5,000 and has now been increased to £10,000.

There are also thousands of instant-win prizes from £5 to £250 being offered throughout the month.

Each time you bin litter, you get an entry into the LitterLotto and more chances to win prizes.

Simon Jacobs, director at LitterLotto, added: “We have created an app and have started a movement aimed at tackling the UK’s litter issue head on because we are passionate about

reducing litter.

“Litter kills wildlife and pollutes our rivers and oceans. We’re encouraging people to take the UK’s litter problem into their own hands and win prizes.”

Having recently announced McDonald’s as LitterLotto’s UK partner, a McDonald’s spokesperson said: “It’s really exciting to hear that so many people are taking part and getting onboard to

tackle the litter crisis.”

For more information and to download the LitterLotto app, visit www.LitterLotto.com