More than 100 homes hit by power cut in Chorley

Electricity North West said the power cut has been caused by an "unexpected incident" with a high voltage cable near Cowling Brow, which was first reported at 7.30am.

A total of 101 customers in the area are without supply, with the following postcode areas affected:

PR6 0LZ, PR6 0QD, PR6 0QE, PR6 0QF, PR6 0QG, PR6 0QH.

Electricity North West said the power cut in Chorley has been caused by an "unexpected incident" with a high voltage cable near Cowling Brow, which was first reported at 7.30am this morning (Friday, June 18)

The company said engineers have been deployed to Chorley to fix the issue but have not yet arrived on site.

It said power should be restored by 11am at the latest.

Electricity North West has also been responding to power cuts in Preston and Lytham this morning.

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.