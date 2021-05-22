'Picky eaters' - Lancashire McDonald's branches to host charity rubbish clean up

Capitol Centre McDonald’s team members with H&S co-director Lisa Dunnington, franchisee supervisor Alex Chattaway, Ronald McDonald House Charity's Kathryn Tighe and Age Concern's Abby Waylett.

Team members at the 16 McDonald's restaurants, which are owned by H&S Restaurants, will litter pick along a 47 mile stretch of the county.

On June 8 litter pickers will walk along a stretch between the Chorley and Fleetwood branches as part of their commitment to keep Lancashire free of rubbish.

Members of the public have been invited to take part in the event which is also part of the Great British Spring Clean - they might even be able to grab a McMuffin before they set out...

The sponsored litter pick will take place from 9 am on June 8

The sponsored event will also raise money for two charities - Ronald McDonald House Charities UK and Age Concern Central Lancashire - with the funds being split equally between the good causes.

Local Franchisee Lisa Dunnington, who runs the branches with her husband Nigel, said they take their responsibility for the local environment 'extremely seriously'.

"We are committed to playing our part in reducing litter, and whilst the majority of our customers dispose of rubbish responsibly, we recognise that the minority who do not can create problems for residents, local authorities, and local businesses," Lisa said.

"On June 8 we’ll be cleaning local areas on a route of 47 miles across our restaurants."

McDonald's restaurants run by the Dunningtons have carried out three local litter patrols a day since 2006 and have participated in plenty of litter initiatives since then.

Branches of the fast food giant also encourage customers to dispose of their rubbish properly, with clear messaging on packaging and Drive-Thru signage.

Those who would like more information about the litter pick on June 8 can approach their local branch in Chorley, Leyland, Preston or Blackpool.