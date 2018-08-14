Truckload of old beds and mattresses fly-tipped in rural Chorley village of Bretherton

A large quantity of beds and mattresses have been dumped in Chorley - prompting the council calling on the public to help find the fly-tipper.

Chorley Council took to social media on Tuesday morning to showcase the reckless case of rural pollution.

A spokesman said they were only made aware of it this morning with it having taken place sometime over the weekend.

The picture dates the incident to Saturday, August 11, before 2.45pm.

A council spokesman added: "We would like to have a discussion about the importance of not fly tipping.

"Please call 01257 515151 or message us direct if you have any information."