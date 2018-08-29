WATCH: Lancashire firefighters and volunteers document their experiences battling the Winter Hill fire in new online documentary

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) has released a video detailing the Winter Hill moorland fire which ravaged the Lancashire countryside for five weeks.

The nine minute documentary-style video shows footage from the incident ground including interviews from Assistant Chief Fire Officer and Incident Commander, Dave Russel, local residents, partners and volunteers.

Firefighters tackle the fire at Winter Hill

The video showcases the amount of resources that went into fighting the fire and to thank partners, primary employers of retained colleagues, families and the communities within Lancashire and beyond.

Those involved worked long hours in extremely hot and difficult conditions. Undeterred, their efforts contained the fire, protected the vital TV transmitter at the top of the hill and threats to life and property were avoided.

A fire spokesman said: "LFRS staff and partners were very grateful for the supplies and messages of support received from the local community during the incident, which provided a welcome boost to morale at a challenging time.

"Despite the devastation this moorland fire has caused, the way in which everyone pulled together is something of which Lancashire can be rightfully proud.

The fire burnt for five weeks

"Firefighting has finished at Winter Hill but people are asked to stay on the paths in the area to avoid any further damage to the environment and allow it to recover."

The fire began on Thursday, June 28, and firefighting only came to an end six weeks later on Wednesday, August 8.

At its height, there were around 30 fire engines at the scene every day along with specialist teams, vehicles and equipment.

The full video can be found at the top of the this article.