Eric on the ball with Chorley FC memories

A photograph printed in the Guardian’s retro page earlier this month brought back fond memories to former Chorley FC player Eric Spencer.

Eric, now 93, recognised himself, pictured on the front row, second right. The black and white photograph was taken in 1957 at Chorley FC’s ground.

His niece, Janice Wheale, contacted the Guardian of his behalf to give more information about the photograph, giving the names of all the players pictured.

She says: “My uncle loved seeing the picture in his favourite paper.

“He was a semi-professional football player and he was at Chorley for five years, from the age of 33 to 38.

“He can remember every player on it.

“Top row, from left to right: Tommy Bell, Peter Dunn, Colin Evans, goalkeeper George Daniels, Jack Cross and Ian Smith.

“The front row, left to right, is: Ted Hartley, Fred Worthington, Eric Littler, my uncle Eric Spencer and Harry McShane.

“Harry was the eldest on the team and his son is the Lovejoy actor, Ian McShane.

“The player top right, Ian Smith, was a good friend of my dad, Kenneth King. Ian came from Everton – he was very young – only about 21.

“My uncle also remembers that when that photo was taken, the goalkeeper, George Daniels, didn’t play because he has broken his leg.”

Janice adds her uncle also played for Accrington Stanley and Cheshire. Another hobby was cricket, as he played for Adlington.

The father-of-one, with one great grandson and two grandsons, also worked at the Locomotive Works in Horwich.

Janice adds: “Eric really enjoyed football. He still watches football now.

He likes the local teams – Preston North End, Bolton and of course Chorley FC.

“He likes to keep active and is still very fit now. He especially likes walking.”