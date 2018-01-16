Euxton astronomy group welcome Professor Brad Gibson for new year revelations

From Wi-Fi to prosthetic limbs, GPS to artificial hearts, many of today’s modern technological advancements are thanks to the studies made by the humble astronomer.

And to explain how Professor Brad Gibson, director of the E.A. Milne centre for Astrophysics made visit to Euxton’s Euxtronomy groupto deliver an hour of ‘mind-blowing revelations ‘through his presentation ‘How Astronomers Control Your Lives.’

The evening at Euxton Community Centre attracted a full hall of children and adults wowed by the countdown of astronomical insights which affect the individual

Euxton Astronomy chairman, Steve Berry said: “Euxtronomy has grown from strength to strength over the last four years and the talk given by Brad at the January meeting really shows the level of interest in the group locally is growing.

“We are looking forward to wel-coming more people to Euxtr-onomy and another year full of exciting events.”

Professor Gibson, former chairman in Theoretical Astrophysics at UCLan, said: “I thank the 50 brave souls who came out and supported my talk in Euxton, one of the most supportive, enthusiastic and passionate groups I have had the pleasure to address.

Jupiter from Euxton, by Steve Berry, founder of Euxton Astronomy Society, known as Euxtronomy

“Thank you for making me feel so welcome, I may have delivered a hundred of these over the past few years but I can say without hesitation this one stands apart from all the rest.”

Professor Gibson established the E.A Milne Centre for Astrophysics in 2015. One of the country’s most influential scientists, his 300 publications have amassed 20,000 citations from peers.

His research was named a Top 10 news story of the year by National Geographic; with the Hubble Space Telescope, he determined the expansion rate of the Universe, for which his team was awarded the Gruber Prize in Cosmology.

Euxtronomy hold many events throughout the year, varying from public lectures to practical workshops on how to set up a telescope, or nights stargazing and watching meteor showers.

“We are looking forward to welcoming more people to Euxtronomy and another year full of exciting events.”

The community group is made up of people of varying interests in astronomy from photography to meteorites, looking through telescopes or watching sci-fi.

The next event ‘Love Space’ will take place at Euxton Library on February 14 from 10am to 12.30pm, open to all ages and star crossed lovers.

Visit www.euxtronomy.org.uk for information.