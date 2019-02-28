Euxton travellers' eviction: Group are refusing to leave car park at former Railway Pub

Travellers are refusing to leave the car park area of an old pub in Euxton.

Bailiffs are at the former Railway Pub in Wigan Road to evict the group this morning.

Court enforcement specialist Gareth Hegarty said: “Our agents have now re entered the site and made the site parameter secure.

“They have also made contact with the travellers. They are refusing to leave stating that they have more travellers in the area.

“Our enforcement officers are negotiating with the group now.”

The group of travellers who moved onto the site at around midday yesterday with three caravans were told last night that they had until this morning to leave.