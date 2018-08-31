Euxton woman smiling after being on the Independent's Happy List

Emily Coxhead has one more reason to smile.



The 25-year-old from Euxton has been honoured with a mention in The Independent’s Happy List for The Happy Newspaper, which shares uplifting and positive stories from across the world.

She was cited by the newspaper as having ‘a huge and positive impact’ as she promotes ‘all things inspiring, motivational and fun.’

Emily said: “I said to myself a couple of years ago how proud would I be if I was on that list and it has happened.

“I’m so chuffed to be on this year’s list, along with the most incredible bunch of human beings, some of who I’ve had the pleasure of working with, talking to or getting to know.

“They just wanting to make the world a bit better in their own wonderful way. That is what the Happy Newspaper is all about, as it is a reminder that there are all these good things happening all over the world.”

Emily’s Happy News brand has become so successful she has branched out with a set of greetings cards, stationary and giftware.

She has also recently had her first book - Make Someone Happy - published.

The Independent’s Happy List is a compilation of 50 names, all nominated by readers, who have made a happy and positive difference to the country.