Ex-DJ is spreading his musical wings

A former resort DJ is stepping out from behind the decks to launch his debut album with a party next week.

Ross Alexander was one of the DJs at Flamingo when it opened in 2006 and has worked as an international producer and remixer - known as Northernbeat and Boyz With Toyz.

Ross Alexander, recording artist

He moved away again in 2008 but returned to the resort a couple of years ago, following the death of his mother.

It was around that time he started writing music for himself, and after releasing a single came demand for an album - Glitter & Twisted, which will launch at Viva Blackpool on Tuesday night, following a Pledge Music crowdfunding campaign.

So far, the singles Ross has put out have reached top spots in the European dance music charts and album sales have reached as far as Australia and Japan.

Now he hopes to repeat that success closer to home.

“In the 80s I had some success with a high energy record,” Ross said. “But this is something different, coming back as I’d always regarded myself as a behind-the-scenes type of person.

“All the TV talent shows have been trying to get me on during the three years I’ve been developing this record, but I didn’t want to be used just because of my look - but I would look good on their shows, so now I’ve gotten this far I might take it down that route in the future.”

Tuesday’s launch party will see Ross perform tracks from the album with a live band, as well as special guests, award-winning songwriters The Rhetoriks and more.