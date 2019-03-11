Eye-catching artwork to appear all around Chorley

A network of brightly painted benches are to start appearing around Chorley.

The eye-catching furniture is the centrepiece of the sixth annual ‘What’s Your Story, Chorley?’ festival. The book bench trail will begin on Saturday, March 16, with 12 benches situated around the town centre ahead of the main event on March 30.

Bench decorated for Whats Your Story, Chorley?

The benches have all been designed and decorated by local school children from St George’s, St Peter’s, St Mary’s, Heskin Pemberton’s, Coppull, Coppull St John’s, Charnock Richard, Highfield, St Gregory’s and St James’ Chorley.

They will be on display until April 7 when they will be returned to the schools to help inspire children to get involved with reading. Book bench trail leaflets can be collected from all the What’s Your Story, Chorley? venues and some business close to the benches.

The venues for the event include Chorley Library, Rosies Posies, Goodies Coffee Shop, Chorley Little Theatre, Ebb & Flo, St Laurence’s Church, and the Council offices on Union Street. Trail leaflets are also available from Woodchats coffee shop, Bubble n Shake, Eden florists and Chorley Town Hall.

The trail leaflets contain information on the benches and a quiz for people to answer as they visit each bench. A QR code will also be attached to the benches which can be scanned to bring up more information about the bench and the trail.

Bench decorated for Whats Your Story, Chorley?

One of the benches in the trail was decorated at last year’s event by members of the local community and this year there will be another opportunity to come along and decorate Chorley’s own community book bench outside the covered market between 11am and 3pm.

For more information on the What’s Your Story, Chorley? visit checkoutchorley.com/whatsyourstory