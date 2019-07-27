Falling tree just misses runners in Preston

Runners had a lucky escape at Prestons Parkrun when part of a large tree crashed down in the middle of the race on Saturday.

The large section of tree fell straight across the path and on top of a park bench at Avenham and Miller Park, forcing runners to stop and shout warnings.

The fallen tree in Avenham and Miller Park, Preston

Nobody was injured in the incident, which occurred at around 9.15am when most runners were on the second lap of a three lap course.

Volunteers stewards quickly moved the branches out of the way, allowing the event to continue.

A cordon was thrown up and the council alerted.

One runner said the tree fell right in front of her.

She said: “ It’s amazing no-one was hit, it came out of nowhere from really high up.

“We just shouted warnings to those behind us.”

It is suspected the tree had been hit by lightning previously and weakened.

Parkrun is a free 5k event which happens, mainly on Saturdays, at parks and locations up and down the country and across the world.

It is run by volunteers.