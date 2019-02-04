Families evacuated from homes after huge warehouse fire in Adlington town centre

Families have been evacuated from their homes after a huge fire at a warehouse in Adlington near Chorley.



Over a hundred firefighters are battling the blaze at a warehouse in Market Street, Adlington.

The fire began at around 11.45pm last night (February 3) at a warehouse which is home to a number of industrial units, including paint shops and a waste recycling company.

The fire appears to have engulfed the whole warehouse, with 12 fire engines and over 100 firefighters deployed to bring the blaze under control.

Commander Jon Charters said the fire was already "significant" and "well-developed" in part of the building when crews arrived.

He said he quickly requested further fire engines for support and at 4.16am there were 12 fire appliances at the scene, supported by two aerial ladder platforms and a Stinger unit, which is specially designed to fire warehouse fires.

Thermal images taken by fire service drones reveal the extent of the fire.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue are being supported by Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, with up to crews are placed at strategic points around the perimeter of the fire and are using water towers and jets to bring the fire under control.

