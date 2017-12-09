Family flee their home after a fire caused by a single flame engulfed the property

A Chorley family have had to flee in the dead of night after a fire, caused by a single tealight flame, engulfed their home.

Two fire engines from Bamber Bridge were called to the scene in Preston Road, Clayton-le-Woods, and arrived promptly at 3:49am in the early hours of Saturday morning (December 9), where they remained for an hour and a half.

The fire, which was started in an upstairs bedroom, was caused by a single tealight placed too close to the room's curtains.

After all members of the family were accounted for outside the home, firefighters entered the property, equipped with breathing apparatus, where they located the fire and extinguished it.

A spokesman from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "As a precaution an ambulance was requested for one male casualty however after an examination it was confirmed he did not need to be transported to hospital. The damage was confined to the room of origin."

Around 30 per cent of the room and its contents was severely damaged by the fire.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service are now urging people across Lancashire to remain vigilant when it comes to lit flames in their homes, especially as more and more people buy candles in the run up to Christmas and New Year.

A spokesman from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Fire service personnel will be in the Clayton-le-Woods area over the next week carrying out a “hot strike” which will include giving home fire safety advice and arranging for the fitting of smoke alarms if required."

Fire service officials are now also asking residents to check that their smoke alarms are in a fit and working condition.

A spokesman said: "The importance of working smoke alarms cannot be highlighted enough as on this occasion the smoke alarms had activated ensuring the occupants were alerted in plenty of time and able to safely leave the property."