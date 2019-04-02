Family's tribute to Bamber Bridge accident victim, 45

The family of a man who died following a collision in Bamber Bridge, near Preston, have paid tribute to him.

At around 2.20am on Sunday (March 31) a black Mercedes C180 car was involved in a collision at the junction with Chorley Road and Renshaw Drive.

The vehicle had collided with street furniture and a wall before coming to stop on its side.

The driver, who can now be named as Michael Jackson, 45, from Bamber Bridge, suffered serious head injuries and died as a result of those injuries at Royal Preston Hospital on Sunday.

Michael’s family said in a tribute today: “Michael has sadly been taken away from his loving family in a tragic car accident.

"Michael was a loving husband to Donna Jackson and a devoted father to Kieren Jackson & Leonie Jackson and a very proud grandad to his first grandson Leo Burns.

“Michael was a true family man and had a passion of pigeon flying.

READ MORE: https://www.lep.co.uk/news/transport/family-and-friends-lay-flowers-at-scene-of-fatal-bamber-bridge-crash-in-memory-of-45-year-old-driver-1-9686672

"His son promises to look after his pigeons and keeping his passion going.

"All his family will continue to keep his spirit alive and his grandson will be told all about him daily.

“We kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult and sad time and for people not to speculate.”

Temp Sgt Martin Wilcock, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations team, said: “Our thoughts remain with Michael’s friends and family at this incredibly difficult time.

“If you saw the vehicle described in the moments before the incident, or have any dash cam footage or CCTV please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0103 of March 31. Or email 365@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.