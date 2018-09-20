Famous flying car has group aiming high for next show

To celebrate 50 years of one of the world’s favourite films, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang the musical is coming to Blackpool.

Brought to the Grand Theatre by Blackpool and Fylde Light Opera Company, the show will take audiences on a fantastic musical adventure with an out-of-this-world car that flies through the air and sails the seas.

Blackpool and Fylde Light Opera is the longest established amateur musical comedy society in Blackpool.

READ MORE: Entertainment news



The show takes place from September 25-29 and ticket prices range from £18 to £25 for standard seating.

For more information and to book, ring the box office on (01253) 290190.

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG

Grand Theatre

September 25 to 29

From £18