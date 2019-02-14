Famous playwright Jim Cartwright opens drama studio in Chorley

A world-renowned thespian has chosen Chorley as the destination of choice for his latest theatrical adventure.

Multi-award winning playwright Jim Cartwright has opened the Cartwright Drama Studio in Primrose Bank House, home of Chorley Auction Mart and The No3 Club.

Jim with a class in the Cartwright Drama Studio, Chorley

The drama studio off Friday Street will be holding classes, events and performances – as well as film through its very own TV studio.

Farnworth-native Jim, 60, said: “Chorley is itself in a period of exciting growth and set to become one of the North West’s most vibrant and forward-looking towns – and this resonates with the principles and ethos of our studio.

“After more than 30 years of working in all areas of the profession at the highest level, this is a chance for me to give something back.”

Jim, who shot to fame with his first play Road in 1986, explained that the mind set behind forming the studio came from the recent outcry from leading figures from the industry, including Julie Walters and Christopher Eccleston, over the difficulty to break into the industry due to cost and privilege issues.

Jim addedthat “being a working class kid myself, this is a matter close to my heart”.

The studio in Chorley is Jim’s third in the North West, following on one in Manchester city centre and Salford’s Media City.