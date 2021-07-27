Fence fire spreads to home in Chorley as investigation into cause launched

Two fire engines from Chorley were called to the scene in Coltsfoot Drive at around 6.15pm.

The flames had spread from a fence and a shed to a domestic property, the fire service said.

Firefighters used two hose reels and ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

Two fire engines from Chorley were called to the scene in Coltsfoot Drive.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.