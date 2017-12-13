Festive eye candy sparkles in Chorley

Hundreds of twinkling Christmas lights adorning a family home are delighting locals.

Cavan and Susan Hearty, both in their 60s, are well known in the area for decorating their home on the corner of Collingwood Road and Lindsay Drive with all the Christmas bling they can muster.

Christmas lights in Collingwood Road

Now their youngest son Chris, aged 26, has set up a JustGiving fundraising page for children’s hospice Derian House if people wish to donate.

“We have done it for Christmas ever since I was a kid,” said Chris, a property administrator. “Growing up we loved the lights. I think that was the whole reason my dad started.

“It’s built up over time and my dad has added to the lights over the years.

“He loves Christmas, it’s one of his favourite occasions.

“Even though my brothers and I are in our 20s and 30s my dad just enjoys it. He’s got grandchildren now.

“People would stop and take photos when I lived at home, it was madness but we got used to it. It’s just always been something that my dad’s done and we have always had people asking about donating so I put this page up because we don’t want to have to leave a box outside.”

Chris, along with his three older brothers, Matthew, Simon and Andrew and their respective families, will all spend the morning on Christmas day at their parents house. Once they have shared presents they will all go their separate ways for Christmas dinner.

Cavan, a self-employed gardener, said: “Christmas is a family time, a time to bring all your family and relations together, a time to give and receive presents and enjoy each other’s company. Some of our favourite traditions are putting the Christmas lights up and decorating the house inside and out.

“We started putting up the lights when our first son was born over 30 years ago, and as our family increased so has our Christmas light display, we now have grandchildren enjoying the display.

“It takes about two weeks to put them up, as there is some planning involved, and it also depends on the weather.

“Over the years we have often been asked about charitable donations, and this year our youngest son decided through Facebook to use the JustGiving site to allow people to donate, we decided to support Derian House our local children’s hospice.”

Cavan and Susan now have three granddaughters, a newborn, a two year old and a three year old, and a one year old grandson.

And next year Chris and his girlfriend Shona, who live in nearby Coppull, are due to have their first child.

To donate to Derian House go to www.justgiving.com/collingwoodroadchristmaslights