Festive frenzy in Chorley

It’s not even Easter but Chorley’s already preparing for Christmas.

The market town has already booked a date in the diary for its annual Christmas Lights Switch-on.

And the big day is to be held on Saturday, November 17.

Coun Peter Wilson, who has responsibility for events at Chorley Council, said: “There’s nothing like being prepared and we always like to plan ahead with our events in Chorley so that as many people as possible can attend.

“Chorley’s Christmas Lights Switch On is a popular event that has taken place on the third Saturday in November for the last few years so it makes sense to confirm the date as early as possible.

“However, we’ve got lots of fantastic events before that including the Chorley Grand Prix and What’s You Story, Chorley both taking place in April.

“To see the full event schedule for 2018 visit checkoutchorley.com”

Each year Chorley Council gets the Christmas spirit fizzing by hosting a stage show before a celebrity guest leads the countdown to switch on the town’s twinkling festive lights.

But while most of us are recovering from the busy build up to Christmas and the indulgent eating over the holidays, Chorley has been getting its plans for the year in order.

While the celebrity guest for this next year has not been booked yet, staff at the borough’s authority have a few people in mind to ask to do the honours for 2018.

What is known is where the party is going to be.

The council’s Check Out Chorley events website states: “On the day of the switch on there will be festive stalls along Fazakerley Street and the stage will be on Market Street with a whole host of amazing performers.

“The night will come to a spectacular end with the big countdown as the Christmas lights are turned on by a celebrity guest with a blast of fire and ice from the stage to transform Chorley into a sparkly winter wonderland.”

Stars who have appeared at Chorley Christmas Lights Switch-on in the past include Chorley boxing sensation and British super lightweight champion Jack Catterall, Antony Cotton – who plays Sean Tully in Coronation Street – actor Sean Ward, who played Callum Logan in Coronation Street, X Factor singer Misha B and Coronation Street’s Rob Donovan among others.