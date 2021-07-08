Fire breaks out at home in Chorley

Two fire engines from Chorley along with one fire engine from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, rushed to the scene in Cameron Croft at around 12.15pm.

The fire involved the front room of a semi-detached property.

Firefighters equipped with two breathing apparatus used one hose reel to douse the flames.

Crews then used a positive pressure ventilation unit to clear the home of smoke.

No injuries have been reported, the fire service said.

Crews currently remain in attendance, it added.

Three fire engines rushed to the scene in Cameron Croft. (Credit: Google)