Fire crew uses giant ladder for riverside rescue at Preston

A fire crew had to use a super sized ladder for a rescue mission today after a pedestrian took a serious tumble and fell down an embankment in Preston.

The incident happened near the main cycle path in the Broadgate area, close to the River Ribble, late in the afternoon.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue service was called at 14.11pm and crews from nearby Penwortham carried out the rescue.

The casualty was found conscious and was brought to safety using a triple extension ladder.

North West Ambulance attended the scene.