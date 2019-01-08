Fire crews fight blaze at Chorley industrial estate after search for trapped casualties

Fire crews are battling a blaze at an industrial estate in Chorley.



Firefighters responded to an emergency call after an industrial appliance caught fire at Primrose Bank Mill in Friday Street at 1.03pm on Tuesday (January 8).

Three engines from Chorley, Bamber Bridge and Leyland were informed that people might be trapped inside the workshop.

Crews conducted a search of the building before confirming that everyone had been accounted for.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "There were initial concerns regarding people potentially trapped inside the building.

"Crews entered with breathing apparatus and searched the premises, but found no-one inside.

"They located the cause of the fire and are now using hose reels to bring it under control."

As of 2.30pm, crews were still fighting the fire - more than 90 minutes after the blaze broke out.

A strong smell of burning plastic has been reported across Chorley town centre.

North West Ambulance Service attended the scene but confirmed that no-one has been injured.