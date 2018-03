A caravan fire spread between two cars outside a property in Whittle le Woods, near Chorley.

Crews from Bamber Bridge and Chorley were called to Shaw Brow just after 3.30am on Saturday, March 17.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Officers found upon arrival that the fire involved two cars and a caravan.

"Four firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used two hose reels and one main jet to extinguish the fire.

"Crews were in attendance just over one hour."