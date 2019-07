A fire at a derelict Chorley building has been put out by firefighters

The blaze happened at a building on Hollinshead Street yesterday. Four fire engines from Chorley, Bamber Bridge and Horwich were called out to the incident at 5.30pm.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used one jet and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire."

It's not believed anyone was injured during the incident.