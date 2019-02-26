Firefighters are tackling a large Lancashire moorland blaze

Firefighters from Preston are helping to tackle a 200 square metre moorland blaze in East Lancashire this afternoon.

Six fire engines and crews - two from Colne , two from Burnley and one from Nelson and Barnoldswick - plus a control unit and support fire engine from Fulwood and Softrak all-terrain appliance and support fire engine from Rawtenstall are fighting the blaze .

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said around 200 square metres of moorland is on fire at a location about half-a-mile from the nearest track off Gisburn Road, Blacko.

Firefighters are using beaters and mist packs to control the fire in addition to the resources of the Softrak.

The cause of the fire is to be established.

The fire service received the emergency call at 12.11pm.