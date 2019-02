Firefighters are battling a moorland blaze in Heapey, near Chorley.

Crews are also at another moorland fire in East Lancashire at Jam Hill in Whitworth.

Fire Brigades from Bacup, Rawtenstall and Rochdale are all involved in tackling the fires.

In a Tweet Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "@LFRS_USAR @BacupFire and @RawtenstallFire and colleagues from @rochdalefire in action on two moorland fires: at Heapey, Chorley and in Jam Hill, Whitworth."

