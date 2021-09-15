Firefighters called to 'dangerous structure' in Chorley

A "large piece of slate" was hanging over the edge of a property's roof and guttering in Bolton Road today (September 15).

One fire engine from Chorley was called to the scene to make the structure safe at around 11.10pm.

Firefighters used a triple extension ladder to remove the loose slate "before it could fall and cause a hazard".

They were in attendance for 20 minutes.

