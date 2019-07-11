First New Green Link pathway opens in South Ribble

The first of South Ribble’s Green Links pathways was officially opened by Coun Mick Titherington, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Health, Wellbeing and Leisure at South Ribble Borough Council.

Pupils from Walton-le-Dale primary school, local residents and cyclists were also on hand to take part in the first official trip along the pathway.

The new pathway has been created as part of the Green Links project, following a programme of works undertaken by South Ribble Borough Council.

Coun Titherington said: “The purpose of the green link at Dog Kennel Wood is to encourage leisure uses – cycling, walking, running and horse-riding.

"The pathway also increases the options for green transport routes around the borough helping South Ribble residents to adopt a more active lifestyle. I am very pleased to open this new green link and hope that lots of residents make use of it.”

The Green Links network looks to provide connections between green spaces, places, features and themed walks in and around

South Ribble to improve the environment and wellbeing of residents.

The Dog Kennel and Cockshott woods pathway is designed to be fully accessible and used for walking, cycling and as a bridleway for horse-riding. The route connects Brownedge Close, in Bamber Bridge with Hennel Lane in Walton-le-Dale - a distance of just over one mile.

The path provides a safe cycle route, running parallel with the A6, connecting to the Capitol Centre, Bamber Bridge Leisure Centre and the Old Tram Road.

Some trees have been cut back to make space for the path and works have included the creation of ponds and swales for natural drainage. At the Brownedge Close end benches have been installed alongside the pond and the woodland along the path includes mainly broadleaf species including birch, sycamore, cherry and ash trees. The natural habitat will also provide homes for wildlife and bees.

The Green Links programme aims to help improve the air quality in South Ribble by providing green transport routes.

This Dog Kennel wood pathway is the first section of an ambitious programme of new green links for pedestrians and cyclists. A further 7 km of the Leyland Loop green links are planned to be completed and open by March 2020.