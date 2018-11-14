Fleetwood singer Nicola Hayton release's acoustic version of Fall Down

It is certainly a busy time for Fleetwood singer Nicola Hayton.

She will be performing at Fleetwood’s festive lights switch-on ceremony this Saturday – and she has just released a new single.

The 28-year-old works by day as an administrator with a Fylde coast charity, but she is well known in her home town and wider afield for her interpretation of mainly pop songs.

Nicola’s latest release is a slowed-down, acoustic version of the song Fall Down, originally released in August.

The piano ballad was released last Thursday on all the major music platforms.

It is the culmination of a fruitful four days Nicola spent in London back in the summer.

She is keen to step up her efforts to forge a career in music and the latest single, which she co-wrote, is part of that.

Nicola, of Oxford Road, Fleetwood, said: “This is one of the songs I worked on when I went down to London to work with producer Darren Martin.

“We co-wrote four songs altogether, it was an incredible experience.

“I went down there, booked myself in a hotel for four days and just worked every day in the studio with him.

“It wasn’t glamorous in any way, it was pretty solid work!

“Fall Down is probably the best of the songs and the new version is totally stripped down and works really well.”

Making a career in music is not an easy process, regardless of talent, but Nicola says the advance of the internet and social media can help.

She said: “I’m a self-funded, unsigned recording artist but what helps is the kind of audience you can get now, thanks to the Internet.

“I have my own Facebook site and it means that literally thousands of people from all over the country – and further – can hear me sing.

“Darren Martin, down in London, didn’t know who I was but he got to hear me directly through seeing one of my videos online, so there are opportunities.”

Despite the song-writing developments, Nicola still loves performing covers.

She said: “When you perform a song, it doesn’t matter what it is, you bring your own slant to it and that is rewarding.”