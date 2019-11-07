Flood warning alert for motorists and farmland in south Chorley and Wigan

Motorists and farmers in southern Chorley are being warned about potential flooding.

River levels have risen at the Wigan FAS Monitoring Station as a result of persistent heavy rainfall, leading to the possible flooding of roads and farmland from midday on Thursday (November 7) until 6am on Friday (November 8).

A 2.741 metre-high water level reading was taken at 12.15pm on Thursday; significantly higher than the reading expected in more extreme weather of between 0.44m and 1.75m.

Low lying land and roads in Horwich, Adlington, Wigan, Appley Bridge, Burscough, and Skelmersdale are at risk.

High river levels are possible on the River Douglas, Pearl Brook, River Tawd, Eller Brook and their tributaries, with further rainfall forecast over the next 12 hours.

The government's Flood Information Service writes: "We expect river levels to remain high until 6.00am on Friday, November 8.

Flood warnings are in place for the areas marked in orange (Image: Flood Information Service)

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are checking defences.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and avoid contact with flood water."

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, which touches the cusp of the Chorley and Wigan boroughs, until 6am Friday.

This is what it expects could happen in that time:

- Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

- Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, with a risk that some communities may be cut off by flooded roads.

- Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible.

- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

- Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.