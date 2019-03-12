Flood warnings removed on Lancashire rivers

Flood warnings for the rivers Lostock and Yarrow are no longer in force.

The flood alerts were removed shortly after 3pm today.

River levels are said to have peaked and are slowly falling, said the Environment Agency.

However the forecast will continue to be monitored and the alert or warning will be reissued if necessary.

Further rainfall is forecast later this week, mainly on Thursday and the situation will be monitored.

The public are asked to avoid using low level footpaths near local watercourses.

Flood warnings were issued for large parts of Lancashire as the county braces itself for Storm Gareth this evening.

The rivers Ribble, Yarrow, Wyre, Lostock and Lune all swelled with heavy rainfall.

The Environment Agency issued alerts for urban areas in Lancaster, Leyland, Chorley and Bamber Bridge, as well as low lying rural areas in the Ribble Valley.