The Phil Cockerham Trio will be the first performers of the year at St Annes Folk Club.

The show will take place at the Pavilion Cafe in Ashton Gardens on Saturday February 3.

Tickets are £7 and it starts at 8pm.

Organiser Steve Canavan, a Gazette columnist, said: “I saw Phil perform last year and he is terrific, a great songwriter, really impressive on stage - it will be a cracking evening.”

To reserve a ticket, send an email to lsafolkclub@hotmail.com or post on the club’s Facebook page.