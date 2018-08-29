Folk invited to join the Mayor of Chorley for a fund raising woodland walk

If you go down to the woods . . .
Folk have been invited to join the Mayor of Chorley, councillor Margaret Lees, for a four-mile woodland walk this weekend.
It takes place from the Tree Face Café at the Chorley Council-run Yarrow Valley Country Park in the town to Duxbury Park Golf Course and back on Sunday, from 10am to 1pm.
Refreshments can be purchased at Nineteen at the golf course.
Suitable footwear is advised as the route can be muddy. Dogs are welcome.
Tickets are £5 and available from the mayor’s secretary on 01257 515113, mayors.secretary@chorley.gov.uk or from councillor Marion Lowe.
All proceeds will go to the mayor’s charity appeal in aid of Derian House Children’s Hospice, Astley Village, Chorley; Home-Start Central Lancashire and Chorley Mencap.
The mayor chose the three charities for support throughout the year when she was installed as the borough’s first citizen.