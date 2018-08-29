Folk invited to join the Mayor of Chorley for a fund raising woodland walk

If you go down to the woods . . .

Folk have been invited to join the Mayor of Chorley, councillor Margaret Lees, for a four-mile woodland walk this weekend.

It takes place from the Tree Face Café at the Chorley Council-run Yarrow Valley Country Park in the town to Duxbury Park Golf Course and back on Sunday, from 10am to 1pm. ​

Refreshments can be purchased at Nineteen at the golf course.

Suitable footwear is advised as the route can be muddy. Dogs are welcome.

Tickets are £5 and available from the mayor’s secretary on 01257 515113, mayors.secretary@chorley.gov.uk​ or from councillor Marion Lowe.

All proceeds will go to the mayor’s charity appeal in aid of Derian House Children’s Hospice, Astley Village, Chorley; Home-Start Central Lancashire and Chorley Mencap.

The mayor chose the three charities for support throughout the year when she was installed as the borough’s first citizen.