Footage shows moment Leyland shop and flats were engulfed in flames

The shop in Towngate, near the junction with Broad Street, caught fire at around 1.30am, before swiftly spreading to the occupied flats above.

Passersby spotted fire and called 999 before bravely entering the burning building to help those living in the flats above. Fire crews then rushed to the scene where they found the building 'fully alight' on arrival.

Video footage, which you can watch in our media player at the top of this story, shows the ferocity of the fire which has left the building a gutted and charred wreck this morning.

The shop in Towngate, Leyland engulfed in flames