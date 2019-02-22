Former addicts find the voice to speak through Lancashire User Forum and Red Rose Recovery

Members of Lancashire User Forum have completed a training course on public speaking to help others fighting addiction.



The Speaker Boot Camp was written and delivered by Emma Daggers and Pater Yarwood on behalf of Red Rose Recovery and was aimed at helping recovering addicts who struggle with confidence to speak out to fellow users and encourage them to turn their lives around.

Emma said: “People’s stories are powerful but they don't have the confidence to speak publicly. But these stories need to be told to give hope to others.”

