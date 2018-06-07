Former Chorley mayor raises £19k for charity

The former mayor of Chorley has announced the final total raised during his year of office last year as £19,504.62

Coun Mark Perks served as mayor for 2017/18.

Mark said: “I was delighted to become the borough’s first citizen and concentrated on just supporting groups and individuals within the borough.

“The year had many highlights including running the Mayor’s Award for young people.

“I was given a warm welcome by those organisations that invited me.

“I’d like to thank those who supported me and I am delighted to have raised so much for two local charities who will use the money raised around mental health issues in Chorley.”