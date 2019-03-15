Fosterfield Day Centre and Chorley FC team up to offer two sport-mad users experiences to treasure

A Chorley day centre has teamed up with the town’s football club to offer two sport-mad users experiences to treasure.

Fosterfield Day Centre and Chorley FC organised a day trip for service users Frank Hurst and Derek Culshaw as part of the centre’s work to provide special experiences for the pair.

The centre provides specialised service supporting older people living in the community.

It also boasts an extra support unit for people with specialised needs, for example those suffering from dementia.

Senior care officer Shelley Wilkinson said: “We do it to give everyone days out to look forward to.

“We go to Blackpool illuminations every year. Last year we took three busses and stopped off for fish and chips.

“It’s all done in the team’s own time which is really great of them. I enjoy going to the football but two of the girls had never been before so they were at a bit of a loss. But they do it for the service users.”

She added: “I’ve been here for maybe two years now. It’s just something we’ve been trying to do more for those at the centre.”

The duo, who visit Fosterfield five times a week between them, were given a VIP treatment at Chorley’s fixture against Kidderminster, with the Magpies winning 3-0.

Josh Vosper, Commercial Manager at Chorley FC, said: “The gentlemen were looked after by Keith McIntosh, who runs a weekly Sporting Memories group at Victory Park – a charity dedicated to sports reminiscence and physical activities which helps tackle dementia, depression and loneliness.

“We hope to see them again in the future and other guests from Fosterfield Day Centre as we are very much a community Football Club and welcome everyone into our Magpie Family.”

Shelley added: “We also do a lot of talks in the centre for those who can’t get out and about. Mobility shouldn’t determine what you get to experience.”

Derek, a former rugby player from Wigan who suffers from memory issues, said: “I thoroughly enjoyed it...especially with the two cuddlers who kept us warm at the game!”

Frank added: “I really enjoyed the football, shouting ‘come on Chorley!’, and the chips and gravy.”

Up next for the sporty duo is a day out watching rugby league’s current Super League champions, the Wigan Warriors, at the end of April, where they have been invited to attend the DW Stadium in one of the club’s executive suites.

Manager at Fosterfield, Laura Orrell, said: “Thank you to all the staff for the hard work in arranging it all.”