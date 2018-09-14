Four fire engines called to The Plough pub in Chorley after reports of a kitchen fire

Fire engines from across Lancashire were called to Chorley this morning due to a fire in a pub.

Four fire engines from Blackburn, Bamber Bridge, Leyland and Wigan attended The Plough in Pall Mall, Chorley at 10.13am after reports of a kitchen fire.

Fire engines at The Plough pub in Pall Mall, Chorley

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The fire involved a ground floor kitchen and firefighters used two breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire."

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

One onlooker Rob Lacey took to social media saying: "We saw people climbing on the rear of the pub going back into the smoke to get people out.

"Staff from the cafe Full Beli Deli were watching as it happened.

"There were no ambulances that I saw, just three fire engines and a tactical support officer. Didn't take long once she arrived for it to be subdued."