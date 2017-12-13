'Free up more parking for our Christmas shoppers'

Traders in Chorley are growing increasingly frustrated by Lancashire County Council, after their request for more on-street parking in the town centre seems to have fallen on deaf ears.

In a bid to attract more shoppers businesses suggested to the county council seven weeks ago that it would be helpful to open up Park Road for more parking in the run up to the festive season.

The stretch of road leading down from the Town Hall used to be a dual carriageway and traders are saying that since the by-pass was opened it has plenty of space to accommodate parking.

Malcolm Allen, chairman of Chorley Traders’ Alliance, said: “That stretch of road is really wide and it would make sense to just burn off the road markings and open it up for parking.

"It is located really close to the town centre and could potentially provide another 60 or 70 spaces, which would be invaluable to businesses at a time when we are facing increased competition from online shopping.

"I’m conscious there’s a cycle lane on each side of the road but I’m sure some common sense can be shown and we can come up with a solution that could be sorted in a matter of days.”

The move is backed by Chorley Council, which is urging its counterparts at county level to get the work done.

Leader of Chorley Council councillor Alistair Bradley said: “We need some positive action taken on behalf of our traders.”

A spokesman for LCC said: “We are working with Chorley to consider options to provide additional on-street parking near the centre.

"An agreement has not yet been reached, however discussions are continuing.”